Gadwal on alert as one tests positive

By | Published: 7:46 pm

Jogulamba Gadwal: The district administration is on the alert once again due to the resurgence of coronavirus as a positive Covid-19 case was recorded in Radhakrishna Colony of the town on Saturday.

An emergency meeting was held by District Collector Sruthi Ojha on Sunday, where she instructed the officials concerned to identify and home quarantine all the contacts of the patient who are residents of Parumala, Palvai and Jammichedu villages. Based on the medical reports, it was identified that the patient had visited Sravanthi Hospital in Gadwal town for treatment.

She instructed medical and health officials, in convergence with police personnel to identify primary and secondary contacts on a war footing and follow protocol in tracing, testing and tracking of all the possible contacts of the infected. The Collector asked the officials to ensure physical distancing was maintained by the people across the district and to ensure everyone wore masks.

The newly deputed district SP J Ranjan Ratan Kumar personally went to identify primary and secondary contacts in the suspected areas and instructed the contacts not to venture out for the next 14 days and informed them that medical and health officials would visit them to monitor their medical condition everyday.

