Gadwal Software engineer killed in Raichur road accident, three injured

By | Published: 11:53 am

Jogulamba Gadwal: Even before the people of KT Doddi mandal could come to terms with the loss of a toddler who died of seizure on Wednesday; death of a software engineer from the village in a road accident has shocked the people of the mandal yet again on Thursday morning.

Nalla Gopal, son of Nalla Hanumanthu of KT Doddi mandal headquarters was working as a software engineer in Bengaluru. After the Centre has announced relaxation for inter-state travel in view of the problems being faced by migrant workforce to enable them to go back to their homes, Gopal had decided to come back home to KT Doddi with his family members.

Five of the family members travelling in a car back home met with an accident near Siddanuru village of Raichur district in Karnataka, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into a roadside tree.

Both the driver and Gopal died on the spot and three other family members including Hanumanthu were severely injured and were shifted to Raichur Government Hospital.

Gopal’s wedding was performed just last year with a bride from Ieeja mandal.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .