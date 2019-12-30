Gadwal SP warns revellers for violating rules

By | Published: 8:35 pm

Jogulamba Gadwal: Wanaparthy and Jogulamba Gadwal SP K Apoorva Rao said in a statement that special police teams were formed across the district to prevent accidents from happening on the night of December 31 by conducting extensive drunk driving checks and the violators would be produced before the courts.

She also cautioned New year revellers that no loud music systems, bike rallies, fireworks or continuous honking will be allowed on the roads on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1, adding that patrolling teams would be dispatched all-night-long to monitor and take action against those consuming liquor in open areas.

The SP said that stringent action would be initiated against wine shops if they indulged in selling alcohol beyond the government-specified time-limit on the night of December 31. She also cautioned the parents not to let their children drive bikes without a license, as they would also be held legally accountable for letting their wards drive irresponsibly, putting others’ lives at risk.

“Those damaging public property and causing trouble for women and girls would not be spared at any cost” warned the officer. Wishing all the people to achieve their new year’s resolutions in the coming year, she opined that the best way to welcome the new year was by spending time with their families, at home on the night of December 31.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter.