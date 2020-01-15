Gadwal: TRS MPP resigns in Aiza municipality

By | Published: 12:01 am

Jogulamba Gadwal: Pulakurthy Thirumal Reddy, one of the prominent faces of the TRS in Aiza municipality, resigned as the Mandal Parishad President due to the differences with Alampur MLA VM Abraham with respect to issuing B-forms to his followers. He also resigned to his primary membership of the party on Tuesday.

Thirumal Reddy, who switched to the TRS from the TDP, is known for steering the TRS to victory in 16 out of 20 wards of Aiza municipality in 2014 local body elections, even before the formation of Telangana.

Ever since the issuing of tickets for Aiza municipal elections began, trouble has been brewing between him and Abraham, as the former felt that he was being sidelined after his close followers were not given B-forms.

