Gaga over gulaal and gujiyas

Published: 7:33 pm

The festival of colours was welcomed by Hyderabadis in their own style. Despite the coronavirus scare, people celebrated the day with much enthusiasm and zeal.

‘Rang ka Jalsa’ was one such event where people were seen drenching each other in vibrant colours and indulging in rain dance amid dhol beats and DJ spins.

On the day of Holi, people woke up early and started prepping for Holi celebrations.

They smeared each other in many hues, with gulaal being the most prominent and preferred shade, sprayed water on each other and enjoyed a range of snacks to mark the oncoming of spring.

