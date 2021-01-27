Gagan Narang spruces up shooting range at Hyderabad Central University

“No work is small or big when passion is involved,’’ he said. He felt even small work can turn into big success.

By | Published: 11:28 am

Hyderabad: London Olympics bronze medallist Gagan Narang kept himself busy on the 72nd Republic Day by giving the finishing touches to the Gun for Glory academy at Sports Authority of Telangana State’s shooting range in Hyderabad Central University on Tuesday. Posting pictures in the social media, Narang was seen painting, cutting the wild grass that has grown in and around the range, and giving facelift to the range.

In the post the Hyderabad shooter has said he had installed brand new electronics target in 25 metre range where the range doesn’t look good at present. He added that in hope that champions are produced out of this range someday. “No work is small or big when passion is involved,’’ he said. He felt even small work can turn into big success.

Incidentally, Narang was devastated in October last year when flash floods destroyed his Gun For Glory academy in Trimulgherry. A heavy downpour had inundated his academy and destroyed imported equipment worth Rs 1.3 crore. Narang has since decided to close that academy in Trimulgherry and concentrate more in the Gachibowli Academy.

Built in 2002 for the National Games, the SATS range at Hyderabad Central University, which was lying unattended, will be taken care by Narang. With help of the National Sports Development Fund from the Central Government, the ace shooter has been installing Rs 2.5 crore worth of equipment at this academy. After completing the 25m range, he will be focusing on the 50 metre range. “Hopefully, the academy will start with full vigour in one month’s time.’’

Having an emotional attachment with this venue where he rose to prominence with a gold medal in 10 metres Air Rifle event in the Afro-Asian Games, Narang is upgrading the academy in a hope that it will produce champion shooters. “We have a lot of talent in the State. All we need is to nurture them with good amenities like equipment and shooting range,’’ the 37-year-old veteran shooter said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .