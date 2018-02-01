GAIL Inter-Unit table tennis in Hyderabad from Feb 2

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:55 pm

Hyderabad: Eight-time national champion Achanta Sharat Kamal along with World No.2 junior paddler Manav Thakkar, former national champion Amal Raj will be seen in action in the 37th GAIL India Inter-Unit Table Tennis Championship that kicks off at the Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium at Yusufguda from Friday.

The five-day event, which will culminate on February 6, will have events in team categories on the first two days and individual events for the next three days. The competitions will be held among nine teams in men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s team women’s team and veteran categories. Divulging the details, KL Tejwani, joint secretary of the PSPB, said that the event is next to nationals in the country as it sees all the top players in the action. “This year’s competition will have as many as seven Arjuna awardees in the action which speaks volumes of the event,” he said.

Chief referee Laxmikant said that Telangana State Table Tennis Association (TSTTA) is happy to conduct the mega event and all arrangements are being done to make it a grand success. “We will have nine men’s teams, nine women’s teams and nine veteran teams in the team category apart from men and women singles and doubles categories.

“We have 16 technical officials and two assistant staff to help us conduct the tournament. We are using eight STAG tables. The team men’s team event will have five singles with best-of-five format while the women’s team event will have two singles, one doubles and two reverse singles. On the whole as many as 75 matches will be done with 48 in team event,” he said.

Teams: Indian Oil Limited, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Limited, GAIL (India) Limited, Engineers India Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Oil India Limited, Assam Oil, CPCL, Balmer & Lawrie and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited.