GAIL to provide Rs 3 crore worth medical equipment to MGM Hospital

By | Published: 3:18 pm 3:22 pm

Warangal: The biggest government hospital in North Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital, will soon get various medical equipment in the 14 departments worth Rs three crore, thanks to the efforts of local MP Pasunuri Dayakar who convinced the GAIL (India) Limited to donate the equipment under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Though the MP reportedly requested the GAIL authorities to donate Rs five crore worth of equipment, GAIL came forward to give Rs three crore worth of equipment for the hospital.

According to hospital Superintendent Dr B Srinivas Rao, the medical equipment include five ECG machines, 20 multi-para (3Para) monitors, 40 ICU cots, 10 multi para monitors (5 Para), three C-Arm machines with 9 inches dual monitor and others. “The authorities of the GAIL visited the hospital on Wednesday and expressed their willingness to provide the equipment for various departments,” he said.

It may be recalled here that Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabeli Dayakar Rao had recently called upon traders, industrialists, philanthropists and others to come forward to donate money for the development of MGM hospital.

Meanwhile, government chief whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar along with MP Pasunri Dayakar visited the hospital on Thursday and discussed with the hospital authorities about the needs of the hospital. He also thanked Dayakar for his active role in getting the CSR funds.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today,’ Vinay Bhaskar said the State government had released Rs four crore for the development of the hospital. “The new block (Mother and Child hospital) will also be inaugurated soon,” Vinaya Bhakar said, adding that they had also urged the GAIL authorities to provide Rs one crore for the veterinary hospital.

According to MGM Superintendent, the GAIL authorities have also agreed to bear the GST on the Rs three crore equipment. “As per my knowledge, the GAIL may appoint some agency (State level or Central level) to procure the equipment and hand them over to the MGM Hospita,” he saidl. He said they had communicated to the State government the need to recruit staff at the Mother and Child Hospital which is to be inaugurated. “The building was constructed at a cost of Rs 11 crore,” the Superintendent added.

