Gajwel on rail map soon, works on last phase

Hyderabad: Passengers can soon travel to Gajwel in Siddipet district by train as works on the Manoharabad-Gajwel route, which comes under the Manoharabad-Kothapalli project, entered its last phase. The service is likely to be inaugurated between March and May.

South Central Railway (SCR) is conducting trial runs on a few stretches of Manoharabad-Gajwel (32 km). The authorities are also gearing up to obtain certification from the Commission of Railway Safety for the launch of services.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Manoharabad-Kothapalli project in 2016. It was sanctioned for a distance of 151 km at an estimated cost of Rs 1,160 crore. The project, which covers Medchal, Siddipet, Medak, Siricilla and Karimnagar districts, is being executed in four phases — Manoharabad-Gajwel (32 km), Gajwel-Duddeda (32.15 km), Duddeda-Sircilla (48.65 km) and Sircilla- Kothapalli (38.60 km).

What makes this new line crucial is that the entire belt comprises several important towns, including pilgrim centres, and heralds a new era in terms of rail connectivity. The rail line passes through important towns such as Vemulawada, Sircilla, Siddipet and Gajwel.

According to SCR, a sum of Rs 350 crore was allocated in 2017-18, Rs 125 crore in 2018-19 and Rs 200 crore in 2019-20. To expedite the project, Rs 235 crore was allocated in the 2020-21 budget. The expenditure incurred for this project in the last four years is Rs 137 crore.

The railway line project entailed construction of 160 bridges, seven road-over bridges, 49 road-under bridges and 13 railway stations. The new railway stations include Nacharam, Gajwel, Kodakandla Siddipet, Chinnalingapur, Siricilla and Vemulawada.

Moreover, the project is being monitored in Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation meetings, which is a multi-purpose platform launched by the Prime Minister. The platform is aimed at monitoring and reviewing important projects of the government. “For lakhs of pilgrims travelling to Vemulawada to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva, handloom weavers of Siddipet and business community of Gajwel, this project will bring in a new standard in travel convenience,” said a senior official.

