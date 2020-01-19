Gajwel will be model constituency in India: Harish

By | Published: 11:20 pm

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday said the TRS government would keep its promise of building double bedroom houses for all the homeless in Gajwel town soon after the completion of municipal election.

Recalling the promise made by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao during the inauguration of various development works in the town such as Integrated Office Complex, Integrated vegetable and meat markets, Mahathi Auditorium and others, Harish Rao said the administration will make Gajwel Assembly constituency, represented by the Chief Minister himself, a model in India with various development works.

Speaking during the election campaign in Gajwel-Pragnapur Municipality, Rao said that the ruling party was seeking votes from the public with development as its sole agenda. Saying that the government took up a number of development projects in Gajwel town spending crores of rupees here, which almost changed the face of the town within five years, the Finance Minister said the remaining works in Gajwel would be completed if the TRS candidates were voted to power.

Stating that the Opposition parties were not in a State to stop them, the Minister said that the TRS would sweep all the wards in Gajwel. He also elaborated on various welfare and development works initiated by the Chandrashekar Rao-led government.

Accompanied by MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy and State FDC Chariman Prathap Reddy, Harish Rao campaigned in Toopran Municipality and Sadhasivapet Municipality of Medak district earlier in the morning.

