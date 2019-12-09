Gajwel will emerge as counter magnet town to Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:03 am

Gajwel: The inauguration of Horticulture University, Forest Research Centre, Mahati Auditorium, Integrated Officer Complex and Integrated Market, is being considered a big leap towards making Gajwel town a counter magnet town to State capital as envisaged by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

The Chief Minister, who speaks about developing more than a dozen counter magnet towns around Hyderabad with an aim to decongest the traffic on city roads and decentralise urban development, has made several efforts to develop Gajwel into a major town on the outskirts of State Capital since he was elected as MLA in 2014.

Since Gajwel town is located just 35 km away from Outer Ring Road exit at Shamirpet, which is already an industrial hub, many people are expected to choose Gajwel town to live in the days to come instead of spending hours traveling to reach their homes in Hyderabad.

Apart from the Horticulture University and Forest Research Station, the Mulug Mandal headquarters located 12 km away from Gajwel also has RVM Medical College. Since thousands of people get employment in these institutes, Konda Pochamma Sagar project, which is being built as part of Kaleshwarm Project, close to Gajwel town, is also expected to boost the agriculture activity, the Gajwel town will certainly become a most sought after place for living even for the educated.

As the proposed Regional Ring Road is also going on close to Gajwel town, the Chief Minister is making sure a ring road gets built around the fast developing town to divert the traffic. The prices of land, real estate ventures and construction activity along the Rajiv Rahadhari from Shamirpet to Gajwel is a strong indication that the area is undergoing a swift transformation.

The Chief Minister took up several development works in Gajwel-Pragnapur Municipality such as 100-bed hospital, Mini tank bund, Urban Mark besides improving the basic infrastructure facilities. As Siddipet district is also attracting many industries after the formation of Telangana, Gajwel’s population is slowly growing. The separate educational hubs built for girls and boys, bringing all the educational institutes into one campus, have become a model for the rest of the country.

