Gajwel will pave way for development: KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao sought a comprehensive village-wise survey of Gajwel Assembly constituency to identify its needs, which would help develop and establish it as a model constituency in Telangana.

The Chief Minister, who was on a visit to his constituency on Wednesday, said the State government will implement necessary programmes in the constituency based on the survey findings and ensure that people do not complain about lack of facilities.

Chandrashekhar Rao placed the onus of conducting the survey on Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Siddipet Collector P Venkatarami Reddy, based on which a constituency development plan will be chalked out.

Speaking at Mahathi Auditorium after inaugurating it in Gajwel town, the Chief Minister said he will conduct an extensive meeting with all the elected representatives of the constituency soon to review development and make efforts to fulfill all electoral promises. “Economic slowdown in the country has affected the State revenues as well. But, we will overcome the hurdles to develop Gajwel constituency over the next few months into a model constituency,” he vowed.

The Chief Minister asserted that the constituency will be developed into a self-sustained, self-ruled and self-modelled constituency, setting an example for others. Besides getting Godavari River water from the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme to Gajwel constituency by January-end, he asked officials to develop the Mallanna Sagar project into a tourism spot. He also wanted them to take up aromatic and herbal plantation in about 7,500 acre of forest land in Kondapaka mandal.

He urged elected representatives, especially sarpanches, to play a key role in the development of Gajwel by submitting their requirements to the Collector through representations. “If there are many jobless youth in a village, we will chalk out plans to create employment or bring some industry. This way, every village will be self-sustainable,” he said. He wanted the officials to ensure that no eligible family was deprived of a double-bedroom house.

Appreciating the efforts of officials in the development of the constituency, Chandrashekhar Rao also asked the people to participate on a large scale to increase green cover in the constituency. Earlier, he inaugurated the newly constructed buildings of Sri Konda Lakshman Telangana State Horticulture University (KLTSHU) and Forest College and Research Institute (FCRI) at Mulugu in Gajwel constituency. He also inaugurated an integrated market yard and office complex, besides Mahathi Auditorium in Gajwel town. He also laid the foundation stone for an underground drainage system, and a Mother and Child Care Hospital.

Chandrashekhar Rao was accompanied by Ministers T Harish Rao, Etela Rajender, A Indrakaran Reddy, V Srinivas Goud and S Niranjan Reddy; MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy; Telangana State Forest Development Corporation chairman Vanteru Pratap Reddy; elected representatives, officials and others.

Health profiling to begin from Gajwel

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday directed officials concerned to launch the much-awaited Telangana State Health Profile programme from Gajwel constituency at the earliest.

He said the health profile, comprising essential health data including blood group of every citizen in the State, will be compiled into a data bank to provide better health services.

Addressing a gathering at Mahathi Auditorium in Gajwel, he said the Telangana government will conduct free medical check-up for all citizens and prepare a detailed data bank comprising the health profile of every citizen as part of the Telangana State Health Profile programme. He said in case of an emergency, doctors can access the digital health records using the health card of the beneficiary for accurate health diagnosis and provide necessary medical treatment.

“If there is an accident, doctors can know about your blood group using the health card and arrange for necessary blood units without any delay. I request Health Minister Etela Rajender and officials of Health Department to launch the programme in Gajwel constituency and later extend it to other parts of the State,” he said.

