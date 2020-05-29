Gal Gadot’s ‘Hedy Lamarr’ series moves to Apple TV Plus from Showtime

By | Published: 2:38 pm

Los Angeles: “Hedy Lamarr”, the eight-episode limited series starring Gal Gadot, has moved to Apple TV Plus from Showtime with a straight-to-series order.

The project, based on the life of Hollywood actor and inventor Hedy Lamarr, was in development at Showtime since August last year but never received a series order, reported Deadline.

The series comes from “The Affair” co-creator Sarah Treem.

Gadot and her husband and producing partner Jaron Varsano will executive produce under their Pilot Wave banner.

Treem will also executive produce along with Warren Littlefield and Katie Robbins.

Hedy Lamarr’s children Anthony Loder and Denise Deluca are consulting on the series, produced by Endeavor Content.

As per Apple TV Plus, the series, spanning 30 years, will follow Hedy Lamarr’s journey starting from her “daring escape from pre-war Vienna to her meteoric rise in the Golden Age of Hollywood to her fall and eventual disgrace at the dawn of the Cold War.” A release date has not been announced yet.