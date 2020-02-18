Galaxy S20 series to sell 32 million units in 2020

By | Published: 6:50 pm

Reputed TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects Samsung to sell around 32 million units of the recently-launched Galaxy S20 in 2020, which, compared to the previous-generation models, is not much.

According to Kuo, Samsung sold around 36-38 million Galaxy S10 models last year, news portal GizmoChina reported on Monday. Interestingly, the report from Kuo contradicts what Counterpoint Research firm which said that the newly-launched Galaxy S20 will outsell its predecessor.

Galaxy S20 smartphone price in India is set at Rs 66,999, while S20+ price is set at Rs 73,999 and the Galaxy S20 Ultra will cost Rs 92,999. In terms of specifications, Galaxy S20 comes in Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink colours; Galaxy S20+ comes in Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black and Galaxy S20 Ultra comes in Cosmic Grey, Cosmic Black colours.

The Galaxy S20 series comes with a 25W fast charger (S20 Ultra supports 45W superfast charging). S20 houses 4000mAh battery, S20+ has 4,500mAh battery while Ultra has a huge 5,000mAh battery.

The entire series is equipped with massive storage as standard — S20 in 128GB variant LTE version with 8GB variant while S20+ and S20 Ultra in in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB variants.

S20 and S20+ have a triple camera system at the rear with main 64MP camera and a 10MP selfie shooter while S20 Ultra has main 108MP camera and 40MP front camera. The S20 Ultra takes things a step further with the option to shift dynamically between a high resolution 108MP mode and a 12MP mode, thanks to “nona-binning” technology which combines nine pixels into one at the sensor level.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter