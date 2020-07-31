Galaxy Z Fold 2 may cost the same as the original Fold

By | Published: 7:09 pm

Seoul: Samsung is expected to launch the much-awaited Galaxy Z Fold 2 on August 5 and a new report suggests it may retail for the same price as the original Galaxy Fold.

According to South Korean tech publication ETNews, Samsung’s third commercial foldable smartphone will go on sale starting September 18 in its home country.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 may retail for nearly $1,980, the same price Samsung debuted its predecessor with last year.

In the international markets, the second-gen Galaxy Fold will be priced similar to the original $1,980.

The device is expected to feature a triple camera system that will comprise of an ultra-wide lens of 12MP, a wide-angle sensor of 12MP, and a 64MP telephoto sensor.

The device is likely also feature 10MP selfie cameras on the inside and the outside.

According to the report, the smartphone may feature a 7.7-inch foldable Super AMOLED screen on the inside with a 120Hz refresh rate and UTG (Ultra Thin Glass) protection.

On the outside, the device may feature a 6.23-inch Super AMOLED screen.

Samsung is expected to debut five new devices at its Galaxy Unpacked event August 5. In addition to the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the company is also expected to launch the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live, and Galaxy Tab S7.