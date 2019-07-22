Gali Janardhan Reddy asks ED to release his properties

By | Published: 11:24 pm

Hyderabad: Mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy, who met officials of the Enforcement Directorate in the city on Monday, asked them to release the properties attached by the department in Obalapuram mining case.

Interacting with the media after appearing before ED officials, Reddy said the Supreme Court had ordered the ED to release property worth over Rs 1,000 crore it had attached in the Obalapuram mining case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation registered a case in 2007 against Janardhan Reddy, his brother-in-law BV Srinivas Reddy, P Sabitha Indra Reddy and VD Raj Gopal for illegal mining and causing losses to the government.

The ED registered a case based on the FIR filed by the CBI.

