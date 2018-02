By | Published: 9:56 am

Hyderabad: Senior TDP leader and former minister Gali Muddukrishnama Naidu passes away late last night.

Naidu (71) breathed his last in a private hospital here. He was admitted two days back due to severe fever.

He joined the party in 1983 and held several important posts in the party. He represented the Nagari assembly constituency.

Leaders from various political parties have conveyed their condolences over his sudden demise.