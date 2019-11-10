Galla Ashok launched as hero

By | Published: 9:07 pm

Another hero from the family of Superstar Krishna, Galla Ashok, the son of former MP, Galla Jayadev was launched as a hero with a formal puja ceremony in Hyderabad on Sunday.

This will be the first project from Amar Raja Media and Entertainments banner. The event which was held Ramanaidu Studios was graced by actor-turn producer Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, Superstar Krishna, senior actor Naresh and many noted technicians from the Telugu film industry.

Speaking on the occasion, director Aditya Sriram said that his team was going to surprise everybody with the content of the film. “Every angle of the story will look totally novel and fresh. I wrote the script keeping Ashok in view and with elements that enttertain the present-day audiences. We all believe that Ashok in this role will certainly impress all sections of audience,” Aditya said.

Former MP Galla Jayadev recollected the interest that Ashok displayed for films right from childhood.

“Ashok had a tremendous passion for films. We entered the spectrum of business long back. We are also into the field of politics. We also wanted to set foot into the film industry. This film is an attempt to come into the film industry along with the introduction of Ashok as the hero. He worked very hard to learn the methods of acting. We are all well impressed with the wholesome preparation of Ashok and hope that his passion coupled with dedication will be blessed by our audience,” he added.

Galla Ashok thanked all the celebrities and people from the field of politics for gracing the occasion and blessing him. The main schedule of regular shooting was commenced from Sunday.