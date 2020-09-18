Galore of logistical challenges

In India where income distribution is highly skewed, it is imperative to ask how the government will ensure fair distribution of the vaccine

As scientists edge closer to developing an effective vaccine against the coronavirus, Indian pharmaceutical companies are emerging as frontrunners in the race to become global suppliers. Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s Laboratories bagging a deal from Russia for trials and supply of ‘Sputnik V’ vaccine demonstrates the importance of Indian players in the ongoing battle against the pandemic. The biggest challenge ahead is to ensure fair and equitable distribution of the vaccine to people in rural areas. The worry is that even with vast experience as a leading global vaccine manufacturing hub, Indian companies could struggle to produce enough doses sufficiently fast to bring the outbreak under control. It will be an immense logistical challenge to distribute the doses to the vulnerable sections. Unfortunately, India lacks effective policies for healthcare rationing. The concerns are not just limited to creating manufacturing plants and having a robust supply chain but also involve questions of ethics and economics — who should get the vaccine first and what criteria should be deployed to fix the priorities. Those who are at the highest risk of exposure will need to be immunised first. This includes first responders, people with co-morbidities and older people, who make up nearly 30% of the population — around 400 million. In a country like India where income distribution is highly skewed, it is also imperative to ask how the government can prioritise giving access to the poor populations, especially considering that rationing systems are prone to black marketing.

More than 5.8 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been pre-ordered globally, even before completion of the Phase III trials. It’s akin to countries buying premium health insurance for their people, and kick-starting their economies. The United States and European Union have invested over $8 billion to ensure supplies to their citizens, hedging their bets across all vaccine platforms. China is busy engaging in “loan diplomacy” to ensure Chinese manufacturers get Phase III trial nods or procurement deals in low- and middle-income countries. Indian drug companies are major manufacturers of vaccines distributed worldwide, particularly those for low-income countries, supplying more than 60% of vaccines to the developing world. Because of this, they are likely to gain early access to any Covid-19 vaccine that works. Indian vaccine makers already have agreements to manufacture coronavirus immunisations that are being developed by international drug companies, or are working on their own vaccines. However, a majority of them are medium enterprises despite being around for years. The coronavirus crisis is an opportunity for them to drive scale. The current strategy is to enable vaccine production and make it market-ready while regulatory processes and logistic requirements are ironed out. The global health endgame is to make the vaccine equitably available and accessible worldwide.

