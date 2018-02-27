Gambling den raided, 6 caught in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: The Central Zone Task Force raided a gambling den in an apartment at Bagh Lingampally in Chikkadpally and arrested six persons, including a woman, late night on Sunday.

Cash of Rs 14,100 and other material were seized from Anasuya (60), an organiser from Bagh Lingampally; Marri Krishna Rao (52), a realtor; B Suresh Babu (47), Chinna Masaiah (40), M Ganesh (36) and D Ramakrishna (40); a civil contractor.

According to the police, Anasuya earlier worked in several gambling clubs across Hyderabad and Secunderabad along with Suresh Babu. After the clubs shut down, she started a gaming house at a rented apartment in Bagh Lingampally. She paid a monthly rent of Rs 14,000.

“She used the flat for organising three cards game, on a commission basis. She collected between Rs 100 and Rs 200 from punters,” police said.

Acting on a tipoff, the Task Force raided the flat on Sunday night and arrested the six. The suspects along with the seized material were handed over to the Chikkadpally police for further action.