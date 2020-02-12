Gambling den raided in Hyderabad, eight arrested

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (Central) raided a gambling den at Chikkadpally and caught eight persons on charges of gambling. The police seized Rs 35,500 and nine phones from them.

Acting on a tip-off, the team raided a house at Padma Colony in New Nallakunta. The main organiser Abdul Lateef Khan, 42, of Solar Vision was organising the gambling by charging Rs 500 from each participant in a rented house. He was previously involved in a similar case at Chikkadpally.

All the eight persons along with the property were handed over to Chikkadpally police for further action.

