Gambling den raided in Hyderabad; Six caught

By | Published: 1:29 am

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team (Malkajgiri) raided a house at JLNS Nagar and caught six persons gambling. The police seized Rs 11,480 in cash and six mobile phones from them.

Acting on a tipoff, the police raided the house of one S Parmesh under the Malkajgiri police station area. “Parmesh was organising three card game at his house and invited people. He collected commission from them,” the officials said. The six persons were handed over to the Malkajgiri police for further action.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .