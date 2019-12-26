Gambling den raided in Hyderabad’s old city

By | Published: 7:51 pm

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (south) team raided a gambling den at Charkaman in Charminar and caught 15 persons. Fifteen mobile phones and Rs 66,540 in cash was seized from them.

Acting on a tip off the team raided a house at Charkaman where 15 persons were gambling. All those caught were handed over to Charminar police station along with the property.

