By | Published: 11:56 pm

Hyderabad: The Chandrayangutta police raided a gambling den and caught seven persons, apart from seizing Rs 72,000 from them.

Acting on a tip off, the team raided a house at Kummarwadi in Chandrayangutta police station limits. The gambling was organised by Hafeez Khan at his house, police said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .