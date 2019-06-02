Gambling dens raided in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: The Special Operations Team (Madhapur) of Cyberabad police raided three different premises where gambling was being organized and caught 19 persons. The raids were conducted at Bachupally, KPHB under Kukatpally police station area by the SOT sleuths. In all, the SOT seized, Rs. 2,61,950 cash and 19 mobile phones. The accused persons were handed over to concerned police stations for further action.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.