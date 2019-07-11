Gambling house raided, six held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:27 am

Hyderabad: Acting on a tip-off, the North Zone Task Force officials raided a gambling house at Medibavi in Chilkalguda and arrested five punters and the organiser here on Wednesday evening. Police seized Rs 47,000 cash from the gamblers.

The arrested persons were identified as Srinivas, the organiser and Praveen Kumar, M Venugopal, C Venkatesh, R Srinivas and K Srinivas, all punters. Srinivas turned his house into a gambling den and organizing the illegal activity by inviting the punters by charging commission from them. They arrested were handed over to the Chilkalguda police for further investigation.

