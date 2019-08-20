Game changer of ambulances

By | Published: 8:39 pm

Aarnav Ojha, a 16-year-old student of Oakridge International School has come up with an innovative way to inculcate discipline and civic sense in people by creating a mobile game called ‘Give Way to Ambulance’.

The game meant for mobile users is meant to tell people about the importance of giving the way to ambulance so that it can reach a hospital in 90 seconds. Created in the 3D format, it offer two types of ambulances and is similar to Subway Surfers.It was the blatant disregard of commuters towards a speeding ambulance which made Aarnav want to create such a game. The student took the help of game company, Gamitronics for the app.

“I’ve been making games ever since I was 7 and made a full-blown game called Captain Aarnie Lost in The Hell Calith. As I grew up, I understood the impact video games can have on public. When my school teachers discussed this idea with me, I jumped at it knowing the social impact it can have.

If even one person gets benefited by my game, I’ll be extremely happy,” says 16-year-old. He hopes to help solve real world problems and is aiming at a career in AI and robotics. He is looking to get sponsorship for gis game from hospitals and government agencies to showcase the game at the global stage.