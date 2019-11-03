Game changer of the dietary world

By | Published: 8:01 pm 8:06 pm

A common question vegans all over the world get asked a lot is where do you get your protein from? The perception is that a plant-based diet just won’t give you the protein you need which otherwise comes packed in meat.

There have been many documentaries on the subject which sought to dispel this pervading myth, but none came close to the recent Netflix release Game Changers which has made people overnight converts to chucking meat out of their life. Just go through a Twitter thread discussing the documentary and you will know it’s no exaggeration.

Some were so besotted by what was shown in this one hour and 45 minute long documentary that they decided to shift to a plant-based diet just mid-way into watching it. Game Changers directed by Louie Psihoyos has MMA and UFC champion James Wilks studying the benefits of a plant-based diet and how it can boost athletic performance.

What authenticates the information even more is that it features top athletes such as Patrik Baboumian, Kendrick James Farris, Tia Blanco and one of the biggest cultural icons of our times, Arnold Schwarzenegger who talk about their experiments with a carnivorous diet and how veganism helped them build a leaner and more healthier body.

Game Changers is successful in making viewers think that veganism is not only healthy, but rather than being a ‘diet of wimpy men’, it’s actually macho. Cricketer Virat Kohli also tweeted about the show, himself having turned vegetarian years ago. “He tweeted, “Saw game changers on Netflix. Being a vegetarian athlete has made me realize what I have believed all these years regarding diet was a myth. What an amazing documentary and yes, I have never felt better in my life after I turned vegetarian.”

I’m super thrilled to see the vegan values being spelt out compellingly by great story tellers and backed by such credible names. As Arnold puts it in the movie, asking people out-right to quit meat/dairy would be a very difficult thing. While it’s too soon to judge, the myth-bursting done by some big names shows promise.

Dhanesh

Runs the vegan Terrassen cafe

I am an endurance athlete and have been on plant based diet since a year and half. My performance has gone up tremendously. I have 10-11% body fat currently and get all my source of protein and carbs from plants. Game changers reinforced the facts for me and I totally agree with it.

Saptarshi

Athlete

This is a well-made documentary especially in marketing terms, people took care to not to use the word Vegan a lot because it has got an unnecessary negative vibe to it. Also, it is mainly targeting the male population. The part where they show how it affects the sexual vitality in men is killer. Nothing threatens men more than the issues related to their sexual function and vitality.

Anudeep Buddi

Many people believe that vegans don’t get enough protein and that people active in sports should have meat for proteins, but it is proved untrue in the documentary. I hope this video brings more awareness among people and change their perception towards their food choices. I have turned vegan from the past 2 years and saw great improvement in my body.

Vyshnavi Gudivada

There’s about 300 acres of forest that’s been cut down, mainly for larger enterprises to graze their cattle, which leads to destroying Mother Nature’s lungs. One must be wise by choosing proxies that are sustainable. Although there’s not enough evidence, gobbling red meat is directly linked to increasing risks of cancer. There are strong scientific points that show how meat consumption can ruin one’s well-being

Manas Ram

