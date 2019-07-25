Game designing workshop addressing different social issues begins in Hyd

By | Published: 1:45 pm

Hyderabad: Games can be used to promote best practices which help in combating different issues, including serious concerns like human trafficking.

As a means to this idea to a new level, US Consulate General Hyderabad in partnership with Indo American Center (IAC) is conducting a workshop on Games for Good: Designing Games with a Social Impact at T-Hub from Thursday.

The four-day programme seeks to communicate to many video game designers in the city on how they can use their skills to make games that help in addressing different social issues.

The four-day workshop includes a two-day programme where American games design expert Sean Bouchard from University of Southern California Media and Games division, American gaming industry veteran Vijay Lakshman and IIIT Hyderabad professor Kavita Vemuri will be interacting with the participants.

The two-day workshop will be followed by a two-day “Game jam” during which participants will form teams and conceptualise their own games that address social issues.

Addressing the inaugural session, US Consul General in Hyderabad, Katherine Hadda said the presence of excellent educational institutions, innovative technologists and the support extended by Telangana Government have made Hyderabad a fast-growing hub for video game development in India. Through this gaming diplomacy programme, local game designers will connect with American and Indian experts to exchange ideas on how to elicit social change through gaming, she said.

Telangana IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said Hyderabad has already established its mark in automation and VFX sector and Bahubali and Chota Bheem are examples to support this.

Nearly, 150 animation, VFX and gaming companies are working in Hyderabad employing over 20000 workforce, he said.

Though the number of companies associated with gaming are less, focus is on developing the skill force and requisite atmosphere. Possibilities will be explored to extend all support, including funding for the Top ideas from this workshop, he said.

