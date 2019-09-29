Game developers association being planned

By | Published: 12:07 am 10:37 pm

Hyderabad: Advent of smartphones with higher processing capabilities has changed the way games are played. From being confined to handheld devices and then PCs, gaming has grown to become one of the largest form of entertainment for all age groups. However, the industry is seen with skepticism due to lack of rules and regulations. To change this scenario and to give gaming industry a push, one of the oldest stalwarts of India’s games industry Rajesh Rao is pitching for a game developers association.

According to Rao, who started Dhruva Interactive in Bengaluru about 20 years ago, the association will push for ethical regulations in this space and provide legitimacy to gaming as a career. “The gaming industry has moved away from being just for geeks to a mass market phenomenon. And India as a country has huge potential not only in terms of consumption but also in terms of development of games. We are in the process of setting up a game developers association in India and in few months from now we should be able to formulate the same,” said Rao, who formed and chaired the NASSCOM Gaming Forum and organised the Nasscom Game Developers Conference which has now been renamed as India Game Developers Conference (IGDC).

The eleventh edition of IGDC is being held in Hyderabad on November 22-23 along with other conferences on animation, graphic designing and allied fields. The two-day conference is organised by industry volunteers, with support from corporates and the Telangana Government. The event plays a role in helping developers gain insights and pick up new skills and connect with publishers and investors.

Gaming industry globally stands at $120 billion and China, US, Europe, Japan and Korea are its top consumers and developers. “Through the association we want to encourage Indian game developers and also remove apprehensions about making this a viable career option. We want the industry to engage with policy makers to formulate rules,” Rao informed.

