Game developers meet to attract global participation in Hyderabad

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:49 pm

Hyderabad: India Game Developers Conference (IGDC) continues to attract attention from global gaming studios, developers and gaming enterprises. In its 11th edition set to begin on November 22 in HICC, Hyderabad, the IGDC will showcase the latest development of the game industry in Indian subcontinent, and debate the new trends and inventiveness in the functions and contents in the digital entertainment industry in India.

IGDC has a consistent ambition of being interactive and open, addressing developers, indie developers, investors, publishers, and tool providers for both B2B and B2C ecology.

“The industry is maturing and we believe IGDC continues to be the must-attend conference to catch the latest trends, market intelligence, success stories, upskill with great talks and workshops, meet investors and of course everyone in the Indian gaming ecosystem will be there, presenting excellent networking opportunities.” Says Rajesh Rao, chairperson, India Game Developer Conference.

This year, IGDC is readying to host more than 3,000 industry professionals, 200 industry expert speakers, eight major tracks, 10 major events, 200 expo stalls, 25 publishers and 25 investors. IGDC will also host an exhibit for games companies across India including their popular IGDC Awards ceremony in seven categories.

Sridhar Muppidi, VP of TVAGA and advisory member IGDC, says, “The industry is maturing and we believe IGDC will be the big gaming trends congregation in AI, hardware, software and mobile gaming for developers, game enthusiasts including mature game companies whose participation numbers have risen every year.”

Among the big takeaways for the participants, this year will be android, augmented reality, iOS, PC, steam, virtual reality, and Windows gaming and development and new trends.

The India Game Developer Conference spread across several halls and sections is the flagship event for IndiaJoy, an initiative by the State of Telangana, a week-long festival to showcase games, animation, and VFX.

