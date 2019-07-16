Game for a customised clutch?

By | Priyanka Pasupuleti | Published: 9:05 pm

There was a time when people were more brand conscious that they are now. Things have changed with fashion lovers looking for something interesting rather than branded goods — be it outfits, accessories or even bags.

Imagine dressing up royally from top to toe but carrying the same ordinary handbag. It may change the look of your entire outfit. So, follow the trend and pick up a bag or a clutch that works for you, not against you.

Whatever be the occasion — and, mind you, handbags should be changed to suit the occasion — go for a customised handbag that can match your outfit, and complement your accessories and jewellery. It is this idea of ‘not wanting to make an adjustment with the not-suited-for-occasion handbag’ that made homemaker Padmaja Bayapuneni turn an entrepreneur.

Born in Ongole, she completed her MSc in biochemistry. But, now, Padmaja sells a unique collection of clutches, that you can carry along to parties. The designs she creates are usually unavailable anywhere else in the market.

It’s been three years since she started the online fashion accessories business. Her creations primarily involve designer handbags made of handloom fabrics, including patola silk, raw silk, brocade, ikat, kalamkari, and jute, printed fabrics, shibori fabrics, and floral patterns.

It all started when she failed to find a matching handbag for the designer dress for her daughter’s birthday bash. The idea of creating such bags and providing to those who like to match their accessories took shape then. Taking a chance, she created her own page on Facebook to promote Avnica Fashions, named after her daughter, on social media. As Padmaja received a good response, she started supplying her products all over the country.

“I create designer bags to individuals on their special occasions, multiple bags with the same design for bridesmaids for wedding, and for girls who want to sport similar bags for college anniversaries and get-togethers. I also supply bags in different varieties to fashion boutiques for their photo shoots, store display, and combo sale,” says Padmaja, whose handmade clutches are available in the price range of Rs 500 to Rs 3,000 depending on the fabric and work.

She also make sure that she follow the present trend and works according to it. Her USP lies in customisation of bags according to the designer dresses one chooses to wear for occasions

