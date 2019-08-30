Game for a treadmill desk?

By | Published: 7:47 pm

It won’t be far-fetched to say that sitting is the new smoking! The doctors also agree as most of us have desk jobs, we end up doing some sort of physical activities before or after work, but still, sitting in a chair for all those long hours can be very harmful for health.

Instead of munching away on that bag of chips sitting in your office chair, how about you create your workstation on a treadmill and pace away as you work? Sound interesting? The concept is called a ‘Treadmill Desk’, where a computer desk is adapted so that the user walks on a treadmill while carrying out their tasks.

Design

It comprises a wide desk that spans about 4.5 feet across and three feet wide. It has room for a wide monitor, a laptop and a keyboard, just like a normal desk. With the press of a button, it can be raised higher or lower. The speed goes up to 4 kph, so that a user can walk swiftly, but not run or jog. These treadmill desks are furnished with safety features to decrease the likelihood of an injury. A safety key is attached to an article of clothing on the user. The key can be pulled at any time to stop the treadmill belt. In fact, many desks are programmed to stop the belt, if the user steps off for more than 20 seconds.

Functioning

People are advised to retain a traditional desk with a seat and to alternate between sitting and walking at different desks, while becoming accustomed to it. Initially, a user could read emails, paper copies and surf the internet while walking, as they are easier to manage than to type or write while standing and walking. Additionally, a treadmill desk is not made to provide an aerobic exercise, but rather to keep the user’s metabolism over the basic metabolic rate.

Pros

Moving the body at least every 20 to 30 minutes is the healthiest thing one can do throughout the day. The best part about a treadmill desk is observing the miles that are being covered. It becomes a great sense of achievement. Moreover, people generally tend to turn towards their phones while taking a short break, but now users can just have a healthy brisk walk during their break time and take calls as well while walking. Moreover, the treadmill keeps them occupied.

Cons

A user doesn’t get to leave the office much as they are glued to the desk. They can’t work in their trousers or dresses so they end up wearing gym clothes only. The machine acts like a distraction until one gets used to it, the concentration is divided between the task at hand and the kilometers to cover, which might lead to a mess.

Availability and pricing

One can easily find a variety of treadmill desks on Amazon, Trekdesk and other online websites. The price ranges from Rs 30,000 to Rs 70,000. These treadmill desks are totally worth it, if you’re ready to invest a little on your health.

