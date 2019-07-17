Game of Thrones breaks Emmy records

By | Published: 3:59 pm

Game of Thrones has set a new record by earning 32 nominations for the 2019 Emmys, the most ever for a single season of a show.The nominations for the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards nominations were announced on Tuesday and the show broke the record previously held by NYPD Blue, which got 26 nominations in 1994.

The fantasy HBO epic leads with nominations for Outstanding Drama Series, actor Kit Harington in competition for the Best Actor, Emilia Clarke in run for the Best Actress, four Best Supporting Actress nods for Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams and actors Alfie Allen, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Peter Dinklage being contenders in the Best Supporting Actor category.In the Outstanding Drama Series category, Game of Thrones is competing with Better Call Saul, Bodyguards, Ozark, Pose, Succession, This is Us and Killing Eve.