Gaming as career

Planning to build your career in a field that is unique, creative and interesting and remunerative as well at the same? The gaming industry could be the best choice, with game development and allied fields turning out to be among the emerging professions of the era.

With gaming growing at a fast pace in the country and those involved in the sector already saying they are feeling lucky, it is time for amateur gaming enthusiasts too to check out the potential and take a decision.

The gaming industry is a combination of both technology and creativity. This industry offers roles such as game designer, animator, visual artist, visual effects editor and artiste, sound designer, audio engineer, game developer, programmer, game tester and so on.

According to experts, with the industry witnessing big changes along with the rise in employment opportunities, a career in gaming has great scope. In fact, the State government too is doing a lot for the growth of animation, VFX and gaming in Hyderabad, as it is anticipated to have huge growth in future.

With access to the internet at the fingertips and advent of technology, there has been a huge demand for online games. This gives plethora of job opportunities for enthusiasts to pursue a career in their favourite field.

Moreover, the State government is set to launch the Innovation in Multimedia, Animation, Gaming and Entertainment (IMAGE) Tower, which is expected to give a major boost to gaming, media and entertainment industry in Hyderabad. The IMAGE Tower would encourage more firms in gaming to set up shop here, which in turn will provide employment to many youngsters. Keeping this in view, aspirants and enthusiasts need to prepare from now onwards and be ready to grab the opportunities.

Those looking to pursue a career in the gaming industry need to focus on gaining knowledge with computer programming. Several certificate and diploma programmes in gaming are offered by various institutions while online courses are also available for gaming design.

There several institutes for gaming such as Pixelloid Studios, Backstage Pass Institute of Gaming and Technology, IACG: Bachelors & Masters in Animation, VFX, Gaming, Mobile App Design & Film Making, Digiquest Academy and ICAT Design & Media College, to mention a few. All you need is to pick the best one for you and choose the right course as per your ability.

