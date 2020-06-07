Gaming house raided, eight held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 7:39 pm

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri Special Operations Team raided a gaming house at Venkataramana Colony in Nacharam and arrested eight persons here in the wee hours of Sunday. They were playing three cards, which is a game of chance.

The arrested persons are Prabhakar Reddy, Srinivas, Laxman, Sudhakar Reddy, Venkata Govardhan, Damodar Reddy, Vittal and Venkataram Reddy. All are friends and residents of Neredmet, Nacharam and Malkajgiri.

Following a tip-off, the SOT raided the house and caught the suspects, aged in their 50s and recovered Rs 70,000 cash, six mobile phones and other material from them.

The arrested persons were handed over to the Nacharam police for further action.

