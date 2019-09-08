Gampa Govardhan made govt whip for second term

By | Published: 12:20 am

Kamareddy: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao once again appointed Kamareddy MLA Gampa Govardhan as government whip. Earlier Govardhan worked as whip in first term of TRS government between 2014 to 2018 and now once again appointed as whip by the head of the government.

Kamareddy district people expressed happiness over the appointment of the Govardhan who is a five-time MLA from Kamareddy assembly constituency. The legislator first won as MLA in 1994 and then in 2009 from Telugu Desam Party. Later, he joined TRS party and won by elections in 2012. after that Govardhan was elected as MLA from the same party in 2014 and 2018 elections.

While Balkonda MLA Vemula Prashanth Reddy and Banswada MLA Pocharam Srinivas Reddy from the erstwhile Nizamabad district are holding portfolio of Housing, Assembly Affairs Minister and State Legislative Assembly Speaker respectively, Gampa Govardhan is also representing from the same district which has been apparently given priority in the second term of TRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

