Gandhi Hospital gets CRRT machine for dialysis patients

By | Published: 8:09 pm

Hyderabad: A Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) machine for critically ill kidney patients was inaugurated at the Nephrology Department of Gandhi Hospital on Thursday. This is the first such medical equipment to be installed in a government hospital in the two-Telugu speaking States, hospital officials said.

CRRT machine is meant for hemodynamically unstable patients, which means kidney patients struggling from cardiac diseases, low BP and paralysis. Such patients can’t undergo dialysis through a traditional dialysis equipment and need a CRRT machine.

In the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic, the CRRT machine is a value addition to the ICU facilities, Superintendent, Gandhi Hospital, Dr Raja Rao said. The machine was donated by CGI, a Canadian IT company and facilitated by Bala Vikasa NGO Foundation under corporate social responsibility.

