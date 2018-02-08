Gandhi Hospital medicos call off strike in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: Medicos from Gandhi Hospital, who had launched a three-day boycott of all medical duties, called-off their strike on Wednesday afternoon.

Medical services including elective surgeries at the State-run tertiary hospital took a big hit following the flash strike of junior doctors. Normalcy at the hospital is expected to be restored by Wednesday evening.

The breakthrough was achieved after the success of tripartite talks between Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr K Ramesh Reddy, Hospital Superintendent Dr P Sravan Kumar and protesting medicos representing Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA), Gandhi Hospital chapter.

“We have received assurances from DME and Superintendent on addressing all our issues. Despite not giving us a timeline to implement our demands, we have decided to call off the strike because the strike was impacting patient care,” TJUDA members said.

The junior doctors had raised issues of lack of infrastructure in hostels and inordinate delays in conducting laboratory tests of patients. “We are hoping that health authorities would respond positively and address these important issues,” medicos added.