Gandhi Hospital nurses threaten to boycott duties

By | Published: 12:22 am

Hyderabad: Nearly 200 nurses, who were recruited on outsourcing basis at the Gandhi Hospital, on Tuesday submitted a letter to the hospital management stating that they would boycott all their duties from Wednesday.

The nurses maintained that they have been working at Gandhi Hospital for the past 13 years and it was time for the hospital management and the State government to regularise their duties.

The nurses also maintained that they were providing bed-side assistance to all the COVID-19 positive patients at Gandhi Hospital at great personal risk. “We urge the Gandhi Hospital management and State government to recognise our contribution for the past 13 years and regularise our duties,” they said.

