Gandhi remains the beacon of peace, harmony

Pallavi Model School, Alwal organised a special virtual assembly to mark Gandhi Jayanti recently. Students in large numbers took part in the online session. Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Students from Grade I to IV prepared PPT, videos, slogans and also spoke on the life and times of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation.

Also in attendance was school alumnus Kamal Madishetty, who graced the occasion as chief guest. Kamal addressed students of grade IX to XI on the life of Gandhi, his view on pandemic as a forced penance on mankind, the importance of minimalism, peace, diet, swaraj and many more to take away as learning. He said Gandhi still remains the beacon of hope, peace, harmony and an inspiration to the coming generations.

Little ones enriched their knowledge about Gandhiji’s role in the freedom struggle against the cruel British rule. His teachings on cleanliness and equality in society still hold relevance to the present society, speakers at the event observed.

