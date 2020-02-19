Gandhi statue unveiled at RINL-Visakhapatnam

By | Published: 12:10 am

Visakhapatnam: A statue of the ‘Father of the Nation’ Mahatma Gandhi Statue in the front lawns of the Main Administration Building was unveiled by RINL-Visakhapatnam steel plant chairman and managing director PK Rath to mark the 38th RINL Formation Day on Tuesday.

The Gandhi Statue, weighing around four tones, was sculptured and cast with in-house talent, will be a big attraction to the Admn Building with the backdrop of a 100 feet High Mast National Flag.

Speaking on the occasion, Rath expressed his gratitude to the people who fought for the establishment of the steel plant here. While praising the departments involved in making and erecting the statue, he observed that RINL collective proved their dynamism, innovativeness and inherent talent in making the statue with in-house talent. Sri Rath dedicated the Gandhi Statue to the entire plant collective.

A mass plantation in Ukkunagaram was also organised in the morning on the occasion. t Rath gave away the Jawaharlal Nehru Awards to 83 employees, both executives and non-executives for their outstanding performance.Cultural programmes by school children of Ukkunagaram and musical night by noted cine playback singer Sona Mohapatra enthralled the audience at the sprawling Trishna Grounds in the township.

