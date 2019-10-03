‘Gandhian principles should be followed for peaceful society’

By | Published: 12:35 am

Nalgonda: District Collector Gaurav Uppal on Wednesday exhorted people particularly the youth to follow the principles of Father of the Nation Mahathma Gandhi to ensure peace in the society.

Flagging off a peace rally which was taken out from Clock Tower Centre to Gandhi statue at Ramgiri in Nalgonda town, Gaurav Uppal said that Gandhi had taught a new way of agitation to the world in the form of non-violnce and achieved independence for India through it. He stressed that there is a pressing need to propagate the principles of Mahathama Gandhi. The people should follow the principles of Mahathma Gandhi, which was a real tribute to pay him on the occasion, he said.

Zilla Parihad Chairman Banda Narender Reddy said, “We have achieved Telangana State through peaceful agitation which was adopted from the principles of Mahathma Gandhi only. In the similar manner, we should strive to turn our State as Bangaru Telangana.” Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy and others were also present at the programme.

