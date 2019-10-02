Gandhi’s satyagraha, non-violence inspired separate Telangana movement: KCR

By | Published: 12:04 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday said that the separate Telangana Statehood movement had drawn inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi’s non-violence and satyagraha, and the goal was achieved.

The Chief Minister said that his fast unto death from November 29, 2009, to December 9, the tolerance and non-violence path demonstrated by the people in Telangana had become a guiding spirit for the country.

Chandrashekhar Rao was speaking after releasing the second edition of “Jwalitha Deeksha,” written by G Vijay Kumar, Public Relations Officer to the Chief Minister, at Pragathi Bhavan here. The book has Chandrashekhar Rao’s fast unto death as the backdrop, and was released on the eve of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Jwalitha Deeksha was written by Vijay Kumar seven years ago, and was first published by Suguna Films and Publishers. The second edition was published jointly by Adugujaadalu publications of noted writer, BC Commission Member Juluri Gowri Shankar and Suguna Films and Publications.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said Mahatma Gandhi with the principle of non-violence and satyagraha, united people and achieved freedom for the country. He said Vijay Kumar portrayed the emotionally-surcharged situation that was prevalent in Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam and Hyderabad when he (Chandrashekhar Rao) undertook the fast unto death in 2009. “Vijay Kumar also wrote about my inner feelings then when I was on the fast as if he had watched my inner turmoil,” he said.

The Chief Minister particularly congratulated Gowri Shankar for taking the responsibility of publishing the second edition of Jwalitha Deeksha. “Right in the beginning of the Telangana movement, I had announced that I would follow the Gandhian path of non-violence and would achieve the goal which was reached without deviating from that path,” he said, adding that the democratic, non-violent Telangana movement had increased the faith of people in democracy and reaffirmed the Gandhian ideology.

The Chief Minister also released another book “Telanganalo Gandhi” (Gandhi in Telangana), written by Prof Adapa Satyanarayana. For Jwalitha Deeksha, besides Chandrashekhar Rao himself, Central Sahitya Academy winner Ampasayya Naveen, Telangana State Press Academy Chairman Allam Narayana and noted poet Desapathy Srinivas wrote the forewards.

R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, CM CPRO V Jwala Narasimha Rao, PROs Ramesh Hazari, Mitta Saidi Reddy, CM OSD Sridhar Rao Deshpande and others participated.

