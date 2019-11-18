Gandhis’ SPG removal: Congress to raise matter in Lok Sabha

By | Published: 1:56 pm

New Delhi: Miffed over the removal of the Special Protection Group (SPG) from the security cover given to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Assam MP Pradyut Bordoloi on Monday gave an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha.

The matter is being discussed in the business advisory committee.

The Union government downgraded the security of the Gandhi family and handed it to the CRPF under Z plus category. The Congress has criticised the move, saying the government is doing it as a part of “vendetta politics”.

To back its claim, the Congress cited the Justice J.S. Verma Commission report that said former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated due to security lapses.

Congress has extended its protest till November 25 on the issue of withdrawal of SPG to the top party leaders.