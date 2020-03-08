Gandipet quenches city’s thirst, serves greater good

By | Published: 12:48 am 9:55 pm

Gandipet, popularly known Osman Sagar, along with its twin reservoir Himayath Sagar, has been quenching Hyderabad’s thirst for the last 100 years and continues to do so without any major operational costs.

Such is the significance of Gandipet that, apart from quenching thirst, the common belief for decades among denizens has been that the water reservoir bestows health and vitality.

Constructed during the Nizam era, the striking aspect about these twin waterbodies of Osman Sagar and Himayath Sagar is that they are operated manually unlike most other reservoirs, which have hydraulic gates. All the components like gear boxes, sluice gates, bushes, and ropes have to be maintained well to avoid any glitches during operations.

All the components used at the twin reservoirs belong to the Nizam era and have been functioning without any snags all these years. It is 100 years and not a single component has been changed and they are working perfectly without any signs of wearing out or damages, says a senior official from Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB).

Gandipet was constructed in the year 1920 followed by Himayath Sagar in 1928.

HMWSSB conducts overhauling of all components at the twin reservoirs before the onset of monsoon to avoid any glitches. Together, they have the capacity of supplying 40 million gallons per day (MGD) to the city without any cost as the water flows by gravity unlike Krishna and Godavari drinking water schemes.

But with growing population and the city expanding geographically in all areas, supply from Gandipet over the years has been depleting. Presently, only 5 MGD is being drawn from the reservoir and that too through emergency pumping from dead storage level and supplied to different areas in Mehdipatnam, Old Mallepally, Asif Nagar, Humayunnagar, Chintal Basthi and other areas.

