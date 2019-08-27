Ganesh fest: 21,000 cops to ensure peace in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:07 am

Hyderabad: City Police will be deploying around 21,000 personnel for the smooth conduct of Ganesh festival.

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said policemen would be deployed in a planned manner across the city during the 10-day festival and requested the public to cooperate with the police to ensure a peaceful festival.

The Commissioner said the police had asked the organisers to arrange volunteers during the celebrations. About 9,000 volunteers were expected to come forward and would take care of the queues at the pandals and coordinate with the security personnel.

Anjani Kumar said closed circuit cameras would be arranged at important Ganesh pandals in the city. The existing cameras on the thoroughfares will be used to monitor the processions.

“Wherever necessary, more cameras will be installed on the procession route before the main procession day to monitor the procession on real time basis,” he said, asking organisers not to collect donations/chandas forcefully from the public.

The City Police will provide a colour-coded sticker to vehicles carrying Ganesh idols during the procession for identification of the idols from the city and neighbouring police commissionerates of Rachakonda and Cyberabad.

The Commissioner also appealed to the public to install ecofriendly Ganesh idols and to try to immerse them in clean water tanks at their houses. Also he asked the elders to ensure that trucks carrying the youngsters for the immersion procession were not overloaded and to prevent accidents.

Mayor urges people to cooperate with officials

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said elaborate arrangements were being made by all departments for the forthcoming Ganesh festival and immersion procession of idols in the city. He appealed to the citizens to cooperate with officials in ensuring smooth conduct of the festivities.

During a meeting with officials and Ganesh Utsav Committee members here on Tuesday, the Mayor instructed officials from different departments to coordinate with all stakeholders in providing better service and arrangements than last year.

GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar said over 500 sanitation members would be deployed to clear the garbage at Ganesh pandals, during the procession and after the procession via Tank Bund.

As many as 254 Cranes were being arranged, while all dangling wires and tree branches were being pruned to avoid any inconvenience during the immersion procession. About 176 works, including road repairs and works at lakes, installation of 37,674 streetlights at all approach roads, all together worth around Rs 9.2 crore, were being taken up, he said.

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar appealed to the Ganesh pandal organizers to register their details online and obtain QR code to enable the department to provide security accordingly.

He further asked the officials to ensure the crane operators work in three shifts along with spare parts and mechanics to fix glitches immediately, if any.

Impact of idol immersion: Environmental scientists to monitor lakes

The Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) has instructed senior environmental scientists, Zonal Laboratory, Warangal/ RC Puram to carryout monitoring of different lakes in co-ordination with respective regional officer to know the impact of immersion of Ganesh idols on the water quality and sediment quality of the lakes.

The lakes which are to be monitored before immersion, during immersion and after immersion are Mir Alam Tank, Langarhouse Lake, Rangadhamuni Lake, Saroornagar Lake, Safilguda Lake, Hasmathpet Lake, Amber Cheruvu, Kapra Cheruvu, Durgam Cheruvu, Pedda Cheruvu, Lingam Cheruvu, Mundla Katwa, Pathi Kunta, Nagole Cheruvu, Kotha Cheruvu, Nalla Cheruvu, Kaidamma Kunta, Gurunath Cheruvu, Sakhi Tank, Raisamudram and Gopi Cheruvu.

