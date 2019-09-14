Ganesh immersion passes off peacefully in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: The immersion of Ganesh idols continued till Friday afternoon in the city with over 55,000 idols being immersed in Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad Commissionerate limits. The last Ganesh idol to be immersed at Hussain Sagar was at around 2 pm on Friday.

In Hyderabad Commissionerate limits, 32,800 idols were installed, while 12,000 Ganesh idols were set up in Rachakonda and 10,168 idols under Cyberabad limits. As for the immersion, over 30,000 idols were immersed in the 23 immersion ponds across the city.

Thanking the citizens for their cooperation, Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said there were no untoward incidents during the entire immersion procession. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was constantly monitoring the proceedings that lasted for nearly 36 hours since Thursday, he said.

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said compared with last year, about 10,000 more idols were installed this year and the festivities were celebrated with religious harmony. Over 22,000 police personnel were deployed to ensure smooth conduct of the festivities, he said.

Hyderabad is not only an investment destination but is also becoming the cultural capital of the country. Last month, the Palki Saheb Yatra was celebrated by the Sikh community followed by Muharram and now the Ganesh celebrations too went off without any incidents, Anjani Kumar said.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar said 1,8000 sanitary workers worked hard to clear the garbage and remnants of the festivities over the last 11 days.

Over 8,000 tonnes of trash cleared on Friday

The GHMC cleared over 8,000 tonnes of trash on Friday in the city against the regular clearance of 5,400 tonnes a day. The sanitation drive will continue for the next few days. Similarly the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority cleared nearly 3,500 tonnes of garbage from Hussain Sagar in the last 11 days and the drive to clear garbage will continue for a couple more days.

Tech acts as force multiplier

Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy on Friday said the 11-day Ganesh festival and the immersion activity on Thursday were conducted in an incident-free manner across the State using technology as a force multiplier.

He congratulated the Telangana police force for their professionalism in meticulously planning and making security arrangements across the State using high-end technology for a mammoth event in a seamless manner.

“It’s a matter of pride for the Telangana Police for organising incident- free celebrations,” he said. Nearly one lakh Ganesh idols were immersed on different dates in water bodies at all immersion points in the State.

All Ganesh pandals were geo-tagged and procession routes were monitored through CCTV surveillance. The Command and Control Centre at DGP Office monitored the situation and coordinated with 29 police units, he said, adding that 55,000 police personnel were deployed across the State. Personnel from Excise and Forest Departments, Special Protection Force and Andhra Pradesh Police were also deployed.

