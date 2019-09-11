Ganesh immersion: Telangana Govt declares Thursday as general holiday

By | Published: 6:15 pm

Hyderabad: The State Government has declared Thursday (September 12, 2019) as a general holiday for Government offices, schools and colleges in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad as well as in the adjoining Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts on account of processions and immersions of Ganesha idols.

In a notification on Wednesday, the Government said in lieu of the holiday on Thursday, September14, which is a Second Saturday, will be a working day for Government offices, schools and colleges in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad as well as in the adjoining Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

