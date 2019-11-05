Ganesh slams triple century

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:20 pm

Hyderabad: G Ganesh slammed 329 runs as Mahabubnagar District amassed 658 runs against WMCC on the first day of the A2 division two-day league Group 2 match on Tuesday. Ganesh’s 192-ball essay was laced with 40 boundaries and 15 over it. Abid also slammed a century (110) to boost the team’s total.

Brief Scores: A-2 Division Two-Day League: Group-1 Pool-A: Apex Cc 261 in 71.1 overs (Narayana 102, Sai Pawan 49; Md Saqlain 4/79, Azmath Khan 3/76) vs Gouds XI 61/4 in 20 overs (Rahul 4/40); Khalsa 383 in 73.1 overs (Vinay Yadav 62, Amith Kumar 120; K Sundesh 4/83) bt Sayi Satya 199 in 54.1 overs (P Abhishek Reddy 60, Vijay Aakash 68; Amith Kumar 5/32, Dhananjay 4/39); Medak District 298 in 53.2 overs (G Pavan Kumar 75, Afridi 62, Afraz 57; Shabbir 4/84, Yuvaraju 4/97) vs Jai Bhagwathi 3/98 in 34 overs (Siddhanth 44, Yuvaraju 42, Vikram 3/22); Nalgonda District 193 in 44.1 overs (Buchi Babu 74, M Naveen 59, Shazaib Khan 6/69) vs Budding Star 154/0 in 21 overs (Rishiket Sisodia 126batting).

Group-2 Pool-A: Mahabubnagar District 658 in 79.4 overs (G Ganesh 329, Abid 110; G Keshavulu 78; G Titas 5/135) vs WMCC

Group-2 Pool-B: Charminar CC 286 in 61.2 overs (Gopinath Reddy 89, Adnan Ahmed 79, Tirshank Gupta 52; M Vasi Uddin 6/96, N Manikanta 3/46) bt Saleemnagar 74 in 18.1 overs (Kamal Sawariya 5/28).

